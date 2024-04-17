Your account
Rebecca Minkoff Has Been Filming ‘RHONY’ With Cast for Season 15

By
Rebecca Minkoff. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Wharton School's Baker Retailing Center and Retail Leaders Circle

Looks like Rebecca Minkoff might be taking a bite out of the Big Apple as the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of New York’s season 15.

A source close to production told Us Weekly that Rebecca has “been shooting with some of the ladies for the upcoming season.” Her role is yet to be determined, per the insider.

Deadline was the first to report on Tuesday, April 16, that Rebecca joined RHONY in an unspecified role. Rebecca cofounded the Rebecca Minkoff brand with her brother Uri Minkoff and established the Female Founder Collective.

The news comes less than one month after Bravo confirmed the full cast of RHONY — including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — would be returning for season 15.

Real Housewives of New York City

Jenna, 55, had previously sparked speculation that she wouldn’t be coming back to RHONY. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jenna said that her “thorn” from RHONY was “the whole show” but then clarified it was actually “realizing how hard it was.”

“I really thought I was going to have an easier time. It was hard,” she recalled. “It’s shocking when you actually have cameras on you. I thought I could handle it, and I cried.”

Rebecca Minkoff. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Andy Cohen previously told Us that the cast shakeup and bringing back the OG cast members for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in December 2023 might have been “two of the riskiest things” that Bravo had done during his time.

“That was something that I lost sleep over and I was incredibly relieved by the reception and also the grace that people gave because the original RHONY women were just chef’s kiss and they held such a special place in people’s hearts,” Cohen, 55, said in January.

Stars Who Love Bravo Jon Hamm

Cohen did admit to Us that there may be room for improvement when it comes to RHONY. “I think that there were some growth areas and I think that those will be dealt with next season,” he said

The new group of women, meanwhile, tried to not compare themselves to their past counterparts. “I understand those women are iconic and always will be. But it was a different time,” Jenna told Vanity Fair in July 2023. “It was a different group of people. It was a different setting. So, my inclination is to not try to compare.”

The Real Housewives of New York City

