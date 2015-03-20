She's got that international style!

First Lady Michelle Obama landed in Japan on Wednesday, March 18, kicking off a three-day tour to promote her Let Girls Learn campaign, but she brought a little bit of home with her: spring style!

And what could be more seasonal than a pair of bright, printed dresses? Two days away from the first day of spring in the U.S., President Barack Obama's wife, 51, stepped off the plane in Tokyo clad in an especially ladylike, A-line dress by Kenzo in a bright chartreuse hue. The piece was cinched at the waist with a gold belt, and she also added pointed-toe pumps to the ensemble.

The next day, the mom to First Daughters Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, met Japan's First Lady Akie Abe in an Altuzarra skirt suit embellished with a tangerine floral print and metallic heels. The ladies co-hosted the Japan-U.S. Joint Girls Education Event, where they promoted the importance of education for women around the globe.

While speaking with the women who attended the event, Obama explained the importance of her campaign. "We know that educating girls is the best investment we can make, not just in their future, but in the future of their families, their communities, and their countries," she said.

Considering her daughters, at home in Washington, D.C., the First Lady added, "By pursuing my dreams, I was modeling for my girls how to pursue their dreams."

Say cheese! All smiles with kids at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 19, 2015 at 1:42am PDT

After the event, Obama headed to the United States Embassy in Tokyo, where she met and posed with dozens of children. She posted one of these shots on her Instagram page, captioning it, "Say cheese!"

2 Michelles. 1 cause. #LetGirlsLearn #dreamers ∞ A photo posted by DREΛMER ? (@michellephan) on Mar 19, 2015 at 6:39am PDT

The Harvard Law grad also met a few famous faces, too—including Vietnamese beauty vlogger Michelle Phan. The YouTube star later shared a photo of herself with the First Lady via Instagram, which she captioned, "2 Michelles. 1 cause. #LetGirlsLearn #dreamers," topped off with the infinity symbol.

