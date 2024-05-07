Michelle Williams Debuts Bold Pink Pixie Cut at the 2024 Met Gala

Michelle Williams captured all eyes at the Met Gala with her new pink ‘do.

Williams, 43, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City on Monday, May 6, rocking a bubblegum-pink pixie cut. She accessorized her new hairstyle with a silver headband, which was a reproduction of Coco Chanel’s diamond fringe necklace from her 1932 collection. The necklace was the only piece of jewelry the late designer personally crafted.

To go with her hair, Williams opted for a white chiffon cocktail dress. The look featured puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves and a white sheer top with statement buttons emblazoned on the bodice.

While the gown was short, it included a flowy, ethereal train that followed her as she walked the carpet. She completed the look with matching silver heels.

Williams brought the look together with a baby pink lipstick that matched her hair color. She added some edge to the outfit with smoky eye makeup.

The Oscar winner is known for her chic short hair, and this isn’t the first time she unveiled a hair transformation at the Met Gala. In 2016, Williams wowed with a dirty blonde bob that featured textured layers and micro bangs.

She is seemingly a big fan of matching her hair to her gown length. Williams paired her 2016 bob with a navy Louis Vuitton minidress and black combat boots.