Bleached ambition!

Miley Cyrus has long loved her bright blonde hair, but on Tuesday, Jan. 6, the "Wrecking Ball" songstress hit the salon for a fresh bleaching, making for one of her brightest looks to date!

"I [heart] bleach / @anderssonjj idk boutchuuuuu but dizzzzzZzz qttttttttt weady fo #coachella2015," the pop star, 22, wrote alongside a salon selfie, which she posted to her Instagram account.

The buttery 'do comes courtesy of Justin Anderson, a colorist at the Chris McMillan Salon and the Creative Director of dpHUE. (Anderson is behind Leighton Meester, Kristin Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth's shades.) As for the hue, it seems the former Disney star chose to go platinum as a very early prep for the annual Coachella music festival, which takes place in April. Perhaps she'll have a surprise performance!

Just after the "Party in the U.S.A." singer, who's been linked to Patrick Schwarzenegger since November, posted the beauty shot, she shared one more image: A Photoshopped take on Justin Bieber's steamy, new Calvin Klein campaign, with her pouting face pasted over model Lara Stone's.

While Cyrus' bleached 'do is barely a day old, it looks like she already has her next shade picked out, too. The natural brunette told Glamour inside the February 2015 issue, "I keep [my hair] short because I feel that, whatever I wear, I already have a style going," But she added, "I am trying to grow it out a bit. I wanna get a The Fifth Element-style cut, but shorter—and maybe dye it orange, too."

