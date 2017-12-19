Stop the presses! You can take the girl out of 2015, but you can’t take the 2015 out of Miley Cyrus. “The Voice” coach donned a pair of Doll Kills butterfly heels to film the an episode on Monday, December 18, and We’ve learned exclusively from a source that she added her own rhinestones — because the only thing better than lucite heels is lucite heels that sparkle like a disco ball.

This isn’t the only time the singer has gotten creative with clothes! “Miley will very often add extra gems, glitter and other trimmings to her clothes and especially to her accessories — she loves to be extra. Miley bedazzles sunglasses, necklaces, hats, sweatshirts, pens, headphones — everything!” says a source. And we’re not the only ones to take notice. “Her Converse sneaker collection started because they noticed she has been bedazzling and jeweling her own shoes and they asked her to collaborate.”

The 25-year-old singer may have ditched her pasty-wearing ways in favor of a major makeunder this year, but she clearly lets old Miley play around with her look a little. Cyrus paired her custom Cristahlea sequin gown with a sky-high clear heels, but made sure to give them the custom touch with stick-on butterfly jewels. In other words, bespoke stripper heels are just one way that she can just be Miley in 2017 — at least on stage. Our source points out, “Even though those ‘stripper heels’ are so extra, most of the clothes she buys for her day to day life are all about comfort, she’s a big oversize 90s look fan, vintage rock t shirts and cute matching sweatsuits.”

Turns out, Cyrus isn’t the only one feeling see-through heels right now. Kendall Jenner hit the ground running in 2017 by wearing a pair of lucite heels to watch the Lakers play in L.A. on January 3. The supermodel styled her clear boots with fishnet stockings, no less! But adding fuel to the trend’s fire, none other than former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wore a pair of lucite shoes that were named for her — and designed by Katy Perry.

Need even more inspo for the sleeper trend of 2017? Both Yolanda Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian have rocked customized clear Marskinryyppy heels, too. Could this trend take on even more steam in 2018 now that Cyrus has taken it to new heights? Only time will tell.

