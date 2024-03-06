Millie Bobby Brown is putting her skin health first.

Brown, 20, rocked a lilac pimple patch that perfectly matched her lavender outfit during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, which will air on Thursday, March 7. The butterfly-shaped patch is from Brown’s own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which was founded in 2019.

In the teaser, she wore a lavender sweatshirt and matching shorts. Brown accessorized with a pearl choker featuring a heart-shaped purple charm, bedazzled earrings, chunky rings and thigh-high leather boots.

Brown kept her glam low-key for the outing. She went makeup free and twisted her brunette hair into a violet claw clip.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments There’s something about Millie Bobby Brown. The actress has enjoyed a rapid ascent to style icon status on and off the red carpet. Some of her greatest red carpet moments were brought to life by her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips. The style guru has cultivated a whimsical and age-appropriate wardrobe for Brown that includes flirty frocks, […]

In the teaser, shared via the show’s official Instagram account, Brown gushed about her “fun” 20th birthday party.

“It was wedding themed,” she told Barrymore, 49, who twinned with Brown in a purple sweatsuit. “It was a combination [of a bachelorette and birthday party]. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna have a bachelorette party.’ I don’t party in general, also I don’t have many girl friends,” she said, explaining her “closest friends” are fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s fraternity brothers. “So we had a bachelorette party, but I was the only girl.”

Fans, of course, were more focused on Brown’s fresh-faced appearance, praising her natural glow in the comments section.

“I love that she’s not wearing any makeup. She’s beautiful without it,” one wrote, as another social media user added, “The fact that she’s wearing no make-up is so wonderful.” A third follower gushed, “You made my day wearing no makeup.”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Brown is never one to shy away from going makeup-free. Last month, she shared an adorable pic of her cuddling her dog while rocking her natural complexion. The Damsel star completed her look with an oversized T-shirt, gold jewelry and messy bun.

“When he asks me what I’m up to,” she captioned the post.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest... Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples with their sweet social media exchanges to red carpet moments. Three years after Brown called it quits with singer Jacob Sartorius, Bongiovi sparked dating speculation by sharing a snap of himself and the Stranger Things actress in June 2021. “Bff <3,” he […]

The actress has also shared a number of fresh-faced snaps through the years, including fierce selfies, bikini snaps and more.

Florence by Mills is all about “defining beauty on our terms,” according to the website. “No struggle toward perfection. No boring beauty standards. Just us, playing with how we want to look, feel, and live.”