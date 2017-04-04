Minka Kelly Celebrates Equal Pay Day With Feminist Tee

Go equality! April 4 is Equal Pay Day, a time to raise awareness of the gender pay gap and demonstrate how far women must work into the year to earn the equivalent of men’s wages from the year prior.

Minka Kelly tweeted about it, calling attention to FashionAble, a socially conscious lifestyle brand that is dedicated to creating sustainable business opportunities for women and promoting economic change.

“Proud of @LiveFashionABLE and all other companies that make #EqualPay and equal opportunity a reality,” she posted on the social media site on Tuesday.

Celebrity Activists!

Last week, Mandy Moore and Kelly got together with FashionAble, which employs women in Ethiopia, Mexico, Peru and the U.S., to promote their limited-edition T-shirt and pouch, which serve to educate consumers about the cause.

Kelly posted on Instagram about her new tee.

“Did you know that April 4th is #EqualPayDay? The word FEMINIST can be divisive. It has emboldened some and made others feel uncomfortable. But in reality, a FEMINIST is a person who believes in equality. At FASHIONABLE, we believe equality is something that we all – women and men – should be proud to support. At the core of our mission, we fight for equal opportunity for women, both in job possibilities and income. This makes us proud to be called FEMINISTS.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!