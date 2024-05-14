The Summer I Turned Pretty alum Minnie Mills delivered drama with her exposed-bra look at the Bridgerton season 3 premiere.

Mills, 22, graced the Monday, May 13, red carpet in a black velvet Dauphinette gown that featured a structural protruding waist design. (Think the peplum trend, but modern.) The most standout detail of the dress, however, was the completely open bodice. The dress featured no neckline, exposing Mills’ upper torso.

She contrasted the artful design by covering her chest with an ivory bra top that featured ruched fabric. The bikini-like top tied behind her neck.

For glam, Mills rocked winged eyeliner and orange gloss on her lips. She wore her pixie cut in loose, wet curls, topping the ‘do off with a thick black headband. She further accessorized with an assortment of gold earrings. On her feet, she opted for a pair of black sandal heels by Paul Andrew.

Mills’ stylist, Sarah Slutsky Tooley, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 14, to gush over the look, writing, “Ms. Minnie X Bridgerton ladies and gentlemen.” (Tooley also dresses Lucy Liu, Rachel McAdams, McKenna Grace and Jessica Williams.)

Mills wasn’t the only star to make a statement on the Monday red carpet.

Simone Ashley, whose character, Kate Sharma, was at the center of season 2, sparkled in a strapless fringe design by Prada as Adjoa Andoh — who has portrayed Lady Agatha Danbury since season 1 — wore a white and black halter gown by Safiyaa.

Season 3 lead, Nicola Coughlan, looked pristine in a white corset gown that featured a structural waist and a cascading train.

The latest iteration of the Netflix show, which was created by Shonda Rhimes and inspired by Julia Quinn’s books, will follow Couglan’s Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) when the first episodes premiere on Netflix Thursday, May 16.

New showrunner Jess Brownell, who is taking over for Chris Van Dusen, broke down the reason behind the decision to focus on Colin, even though that’s not the sibling the third book follows.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” she told Variety in May 2022. “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”