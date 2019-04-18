In a year filled with female empowerment, Captain Minnie Mouse has officially joined Disney Cruise Line as a woman in charge. And she’s in pants!

On Thursday, April 18, the cruise line announced in a statement that the new addition to the crew is aimed “to inspire the next generation of female leader in the maritime industry.”

Along with white trousers (and the option of a skirt) her sharp uniform includes a bold red jacket and, of course, a captain’s hat. This 2019 Minnie Mouse is style #goals — and not just because it marks the first time the iconic character has worn pants. As you may recall, her traditional ensemble is a polka dot dress.

“Our Disney characters have a unique ability to inspire and connect with children, and we know Captain Minnie will encourage young girls around the world to consider a career in the maritime industry,” the president of Disney Cruise Lines, Jeff Vahle, said in the statement.

As part of their girl power initiative in the maritime field, the cruise line will also sponsor four scholarships for the LJM Maritime Academy in the Bahamas. This tuition for a three-year program will be provided to female cadets who aspire to be ship captains and shipboard leaders.

“We are excited to work with LJM Maritime Academy to offer scholarships for young women who are pursuing their passions and following their dreams in our industry,” Vahle said.

To capture and remember this awesome moment in time, there will be all kinds of merchandise with the new pants-wearing Minnie on it and the tagline “You Can Call Me Captain.” There will also be an exclusive Pandora jewelry charm available to purchase onboard only.

Minnie will join the cruise for its voyages this month. If you can’t make it on board, don’t worry! She will be making visits during their time at homeports and stops along the journey.

