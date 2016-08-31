



If you’re gonna run into your ex, you might as well look excellent! Miranda Lambert showed how it was done at the ACM Honors 2016 in Nashville on Tuesday, August 30. Country’s biggest stars, including Lambert, stunned in a mix of flirty minidresses, playful jumpsuits and much more. Tune in to today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by AT&T, to see our favorite picks!

Lambert, 32, accepted the Merle Haggard Spirit Award wearing a David Koma black turtleneck dress with silver-studded bell sleeves accessorized with hot pink suede pumps by Paul Andrew and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Although it was an intimate crowd, a source tells Us Weekly that the “Somethin’ Bad” singer and Blake Shelton didn’t come in contact with each other. “Blake and Miranda didn’t request to be far away from each other, but they never interacted,” the source reveals. “Everyone at ACMs knew they wouldn’t want to cross paths.”

We were dazzled by Lambert’s blinged-out LBD, but let Us know in the poll below: Is it simply stunning or just not for you?

On a brighter note, Kelsea Ballerini looked simply sunny in a sleeveless halter jumpsuit with a beaded back and side cutout detail from Edition by Georges Chakra, paired with Stuart Weitzman heels. She elevated the piece in white gold and diamond earrings and a ring by Effy Jewelry, as well as rings by Graziela Gems and Rachel Katz Jewelry.

The “Peter Pan” performer, 22, admitted that she took a sartorial page from another star’s book: Cam, whose favorite color is yellow! “I was like, I hope you’re not mad at me,” Ballerini told Cam on the carpet. Far from it, as Cam revealed that she had tried the jumpsuit on a long time ago, but “it’s meant for Kelsea. This is a Kelsea outfit.”

