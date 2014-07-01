Forget cars or jewelry; to celebrate her Platinum album and "Automatic" single hitting number-one, Miranda Lambert debuted a new short hairstyle.

For her party on Monday, June 30, in Nashville, the "Somethin' Bad" singer, 30, chopped her signature long blonde locks into a chin-length bob with side-swept bangs.

Lambert showcased the hair makeover with a strapless pink dress and a strand of pearls. The newly slimmed down star paired the sweet frock with silver heels.

This wasn't the first time that Lambert has revealed a shorter hairstyle. In early June, she showed off shoulder-length hair before adding in extensions for promotional apperances later in the month. "I cut her hair three weeks ago before the CMT Awards and CMA Fest," Lee Wright, stylist at Style House in Nasvhille, tells Us Weekly. "She was ready for a change. But she wanted to wear extensions for her performance." The length of her newest haircut is the shortest as it falls just below her ears.

The wife of Blake Shelton is just the latest in a long list of celebs to reveal a dramatic hair makeover for summer. Karlie Kloss just went blonde, Emma Roberts went brown, and stars like Jessica Chastain and Melissa McCarthy cut new bangs.

