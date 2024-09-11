Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, brought the twinning vibes to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Lambert, 40, and McLoughlin, 32, stepped out at the Wednesday, September 11, awards show in matching black suits. While the police officer opted for an all-black version, Lambert accessorized her lapels with turquoise jewels. She also wore a matching blue bra top underneath her blazer and LAGOS jewelry.

Lambert is set to present a Moonperson at the VMAs, which are held at New York’s UBS Arena.

Outside of the awards show, Lambert has been married to McLoughlin since 2019.

Related: MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals The MTV Video Music Awards are back — meaning Hollywood’s favorite artists delivered a fierce and fun red carpet. For the 2024 awards ceremony, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more were nominated for a […]

“[I’ve learned] so much. I guess the thing I’ve learned the most is just that communication is everything,” Lambert exclusively told Us Weekly in her September cover story. “Love doesn’t always cut it. You’ve got to talk about s–t. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it.”

According to Lambert, she loves that McLoughlin “calls [her] out.”

“I need that. I don’t think it’s healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themself with yes people,” she told Us. “If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you’ll go a lot farther, and it’s a lot healthier in the long run.”

Related: MTV VMAs Winners List The stars turned out for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as several of the industry’s biggest names won big. Ahead of the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony at UBS Arena in New York, Taylor Swift led with 10 total nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine. Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem racked up six […]

Lambert and McLoughlin, who shares a son with a past partner, live on a farm in Tennessee. They also collaborate professionally, with McLoughlin helping write Lambert’s song “Dammit Randy.”

“We were at our house in Austin, and Brendan was watching football and Jon got the guitar out. Brendan was listening and kept piping in here and there with some ideas, and we’re like, ‘Are we cowriting? You’re going to have to turn the game off.’” Lambert recalled to Us. “So he did, and he had some of my favorite lines in the song. It’s his first cut ever on an album. I’m actually really proud of him, and he’s super excited about it.”