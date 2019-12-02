



Molly Sims is all about layering her jewelry. Whether she’s on a red carpet, spending time with her family or enjoying a date night with her husband, Scott Stuber, you can expect Sims to be piling on her chicest necklaces, bracelets, rings and more.

Now, you can snag one of her go-to pieces for your own collection thanks to the limited-edition necklaces she created with Erees Beyda of Shylee Rose Jewelry.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

“I’ve been wearing Erees’ jewelry for years and she has a heart necklace that I would wear and get so many compliments on. We decided to take a little spin on the heart and made three different designs. One is solid 14k gold, one is solid 14k gold with a single diamond and the third is solid 14k gold with diamonds around the border,” she tells Stylish.

“I wear mine everywhere and literally don’t take it off. … Some people may not wear the diamond border one on a coffee run and will save it for a special occasion, but I know some women who would rock the diamond necklace to soccer practice. … Each one can work for a different type of woman or man. We wanted everyone to be able to wear it not just one type of person,” she explains.

As for her own jewelry style: “I would have to say that it’s different. It’s not your normal jewelry that you see everywhere. I like to find unique pieces that you can’t find in the jewelry district downtown. I’m all about a statement piece,” the supermodel reveals.

One of the standout items she’s drawn to? “I’m a big heart girl. Anyone who knows me knows momma loves a heart. I don’t know what it is, but it makes me happy. Hearts symbolize love. and who doesn’t love love?”

Just Like Us: Celebrity Moms

When it comes to jewelry “rules” the mom of three doesn’t follow any strict guidelines and relies on the motto “the more the merrier.”

“I don’t think a look is ever finished about jewelry. I always need an earring or a necklace. … I am all about mixing metals. It makes it look cooler and less ‘try hard’,” she dishes.

Another pro-tip she swears by: “Don’t be afraid to stack your neck and your arm. … However, Rachel Zoe did teach me a great trick back in the day and told me that if I’m going to do an arm stack, to only do one arm. Don’t go crazy on both, it’s too much.”

Besides completing an overall look, the entrepreneur also loves accessories because of the way they make her feel.

“If you’re receiving a piece of jewelry, you’ll always remember it and who gave it to you and when. There’s something about jewelry that holds a special sentiment,” the Everyday Supermodel author says.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“I have a charm necklace that I have collected for about 20 years. When my husband and I started dating, he bought be a few charms that I love and cherish and wear to this day. … He also bought me a very tiny gold choker in South Africa that I cherish forever. I also love my engagement ring, obviously. I almost fainted when he got down on one knee and put it on,” she exclaims.