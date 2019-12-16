



World-renowned Argentinian polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras has a brand-new gig! The 42-year-old athlete and model launched an eponymous fragrance line inspired by his favorite tournament destinations across the globe.

The Ignacio Figueras Collection consists of six scents which are now available exclusively at Bergdof Goodman. The fragrances are both named after and inspired by Aspen, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Jaipur, Palm Beach and Windsor. Each location is represented by a specific color and incorporated into the fragrance’s luxe, modern design.

“When we began to work on this collection, I knew we wanted this to be a culmination of all my experiences, bringing the feelings and scents from every kind of paradise to people across the globe, so they can indulge in the same sense of luxury wherever they are,” said Figueras in a statement. “The locations that inspired this collection evoke sentimental memories of time spent with my wife Delfina and our children.”

At a launch event at Bergdorf Goodman’s Men’s Store in NYC, Figueras chatted with Us about the new collection. “We started this project with three main ingredients that we thought were important to us: family travel, travel through polo and giving back. We picked ten, twelve cities that are the ones that we go to the most and that are most representative of the places that we go to every year. And then we narrowed it down to six.”

One of the six fragrances is Windsor, a green, earthy scent inspired by the “brotherhood of kindred spirits,” which is most likely a reference to his friendship with Prince Harry. Figueras told Us that the Duke of Sussex hasn’t smelled it just yet but, “he will!”

The fragrances cost $275 a piece and they have a major charitable component, as one of Figueras’ non-negotiable terms in developing a product line was that it had to give back.” A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go towards the Sentebale charity, founded in 2006 by Prince Harry. The organization’s mission is to help support children living with HIV in Besotho, Botswana and Malawi.

The father of two concluded, “I’m looking forward to sharing these fragrances with the world, which allow me to bring my love for my family, polo, fashion and design together with my dedication to philanthropy.”

Reporting by Travis Cronan