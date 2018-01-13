Nailing it! Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who works with everyone including Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston sat down with Stylish on Thursday, January 11, at the 3rd Annual Marie Claire Image Maker Awards where he was being honored with the Choice Detail Maker award in West Hollywood.

To keep his various clients’ nails looking fresh and unique, Bachik says, “Each time we get together, it’s a new event and that’s what I love so much about my job. Yes, it’s nails, but it’s always a new way to interpret the nails.”

Not only is the manicurist influenced by different occasions, but he also notes that his inventive approach is all about collaboration. “I get to work with such creative people that work in hair and makeup that also really inspire me,” he says. “They’re like, ‘Oh, let’s do this!’ ‘Let’s try that.’ ‘Let’s play off of the lip, the eye or the shoe,’ so it’s a really cool process.”

As for what the celebs are asking for now when it comes to their nails? Bachik says, “Actually just really clean looking nails. Nudes, reds and dark colors are really hot for awards season.” He dishes, “This year is going to be a little more minimalistic. Sometimes I get asked, ‘Is nail art dead?’ because we don’t see it as much, but it’s not dead, it’s just becoming more simple.”

The nail trends that Bachik is looking forward to seeing less of in 2018 include really long, claw type nails. “It just takes a lot of work,” he explains. “Heidi’s gone shorter with her nails and even J.Lo’s taken away her almond to a much shorter, softer nail. Everything’s just really classic,” he adds.

Right now his clients are liking their shorter nails because it’s “new and fresh” for them and on top of that, makes texting and sending emails much easier. “It’s more of a hassle for me now that they have short nails because I’m like, ‘Give me your hand!’ And they’re like, ‘Hold on, hold on!’ and I’m like, ‘Come on! I wish you had long nails!'” he jokes.

