Nancy O’Dell: What’s in My Bag?

Nancy O’Dell is true to her school. She totes a Clemson University chain and an “All In” poker chip in her Clare V. bag “for good luck,” the host of CBS’ Entertainment Tonight tells Us Weekly. “It reminds me to give it my all.”

The 51-year-old mom of Ashby, 10, shows Us the rest of her hand.

Business Casual

“I’m obsessed with Splendid. I go into work in sweats every single day because they change me anyway.”

Her Perfect Stud

“There are spare earnings in my makeup bag for when I leave work and have to go somewhere. I have pearl studs, fake diamond studs and Gorjana hoops.”

Safety First

“I’m a member of the American Red Cross, and I have their vintage first aid kit. You have to have something like that when traveling with kids.”

Empire State of Mind

“My daughter picked out this tiny little pouch that says ‘I Heart NY’ and she wanted me to have it. I keep my parking change in there.”

Winging It

“I have this Paper-blanks journal with a hummingbird on it. I love them. They represent forever seeking out good in life and always being kind.”

What other assets does O’Dell have in her bag? Wrigley’s Spearmint gum; MAC blush; SweeTarts; Motrin; Neutrogena shine control powder; Lancome lip stick and lip liner; Excedrin Extra Strength; a bag of almonds; a Knotts Berry Farm season pass; a blue makeup bag; an IsaLean protein bar; a robot-styled keychain; a nook, hand cream; a MileagePlus United Airlines card; a pink Adidas shoehorn; a Dave & Busters gift card; a gold Hydro Flask; a red pouch; a white beauty compact and a blue motion sickness wristband.

