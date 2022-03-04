Naomi Osaka Dyed Her Hair Pink to Match Her Fortnite Character

Pretty in pink! Naomi Osaka just debuted a pretty crazy tress transformation — but her inspiration for her new look is honestly iconic.

The 24-year-old tennis pro embraced bubblegum pink hair in order to match her new Fortnite character. Yes, that’s right. The athlete now has her own, very stylish skin in the video game, which became available on Thursday, March 3.

Before stopping by a stunning mural that depicted her virtual player, Osaka paid a visit to hairstylist Marty Harper for a pink hair makeover. And the final result was seriously amazing.

“Oh hi 🤗👋🏾💕,” she captioned her Instagram post, debuting her new hue. Fans clearly approved of her new hair color, taking the comments section by storm. “CMON PINKKK,” a user wrote, while another said, “The pink hair 🔥🔥😍😍.” Someone else chimed in: “This pink hair on you >>>>.”

Pink hair isn’t the only similarity Osaka and her Fortnite character have in common. They also share a love for Nike kicks. In a promotional video shared to her Instagram earlier this week, the tennis pro made sure to shout out the fact that she’s “a major sneaker head” and even created her own pair of kicks for Nike. Osaka has dropped three collections with the sports retailer, ranging from shoes to apparel. Her latest drop was in January.

The inclusion of the sneakers wasn’t lost on Fortnite fans, as many made sure to call them out in the comments section with sneaker emojis.

In the clip, she emphasized how much she loves getting all dolled up for a red carpet. Last year, Osaka was tapped as a cohost for the Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Timothée Chalamet.

For the big event, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Osaka wore a stunning Louis Vuitton dress that was inspired by her Haitian and Japanese background. She accessorized the colorful frock with a black cape and square-toe, studded boots.

Her hair was styled in a sculptural updo complete with floral appliqués. When it came to makeup, she rocked blown out red eyeshadow and a red lip.

“America to me means a mix of all cultures and this look incorporates both of my heritages,” she explained on the red carpet.

