Love Naomi Watts’ $3,950 Designer Jacket? Get the Look for Under $100

By
Naomi Watts in New York City on January 22, 2024.
Naomi Watts in New York City on January 22, 2024.Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts is serving socialite-chic in accordance with her newest role.

The actress has been in New York City promoting the upcoming premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which she plays magazine editor and socialite Babe Paley. On Monday, January 22, Watts was photographed looking perfect for the part.

She wore a black Celine Chasseur Jacket in a braided bouclé fabric over a silk blouse by the same designer and blue jeans. Her exact jacket is sadly sold out — but with its nearly $4,000 price tag, we figured shoppers might be seeking a more affordable alternative anyway!

See it!

Get the Urban Revivo Long-Sleeve Cropped Tweed Jacket (originally $100) on sale for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Watts’ designer jacket, this Urban Revivo piece has a round neckline, a structured shape, patch pockets, a textured material and elevated gold buttons. It totally nails the high society look for a low price. It costs about 98% less than its Celine counterpart!

This tweed jacket can be worn to level up more casual pieces (like Watts’ blue jeans) or as a complement to other luxury pieces. Psst — we have actual affordable ideas for that kind of look too!

URBAN REVIVO Women's Casual Business Cropped Tweed Blazers Jacket with Pocket Slim Fit Long Sleeve Short Blazer Suit for Work Office Black
URBAN REVIVO
You save: 10%

Urban Revivo Long-Sleeve Cropped Tweed Jacket

$90$100
See it!

Hoping for a smaller price tag? A different fabric or design? See what else we found on our search below!

Shop other similar black jackets we love:

PRETTYGARDEN Cardigan Sweaters for Women Winter 2024 Button Down Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Shirt Dressy Outerwear (Black,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Cardigan

$39
See it!
YSW Women's Fashion Short Pilot Jacket Wool Blend Lightweight Cropped Casual Button Varsity Shacket with Pockets Black-XS
YSW

YSW Short Pilot Jacket

$30
See it!
Women's 2023 Fall 2 Piece Sweater Dress Set Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Crop Cardigan Sweaters and Tank Mini Dresses Outfits Black M
Pink Queen
You save: 25%

Pink Queen Two-Piece Cardigan and Dress Set

$30$40
See it!

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

