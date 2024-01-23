Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Naomi Watts is serving socialite-chic in accordance with her newest role.

The actress has been in New York City promoting the upcoming premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which she plays magazine editor and socialite Babe Paley. On Monday, January 22, Watts was photographed looking perfect for the part.

She wore a black Celine Chasseur Jacket in a braided bouclé fabric over a silk blouse by the same designer and blue jeans. Her exact jacket is sadly sold out — but with its nearly $4,000 price tag, we figured shoppers might be seeking a more affordable alternative anyway!

Get the Urban Revivo Long-Sleeve Cropped Tweed Jacket (originally $100) on sale for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Watts’ designer jacket, this Urban Revivo piece has a round neckline, a structured shape, patch pockets, a textured material and elevated gold buttons. It totally nails the high society look for a low price. It costs about 98% less than its Celine counterpart!

Related: Aubrey Plaza Keeps Cozy in a $350 Cashmere Cardigan at Sundance — Get the Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Aubrey Plaza’s sweater weather style is giving Us major fashion inspiration. The SAG winner posed for photos alongside her costars during the premiere of her new movie, My Old Ass, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, […]

This tweed jacket can be worn to level up more casual pieces (like Watts’ blue jeans) or as a complement to other luxury pieces. Psst — we have actual affordable ideas for that kind of look too!

Hoping for a smaller price tag? A different fabric or design? See what else we found on our search below!

Shop other similar black jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!