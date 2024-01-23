Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Naomi Watts is serving socialite-chic in accordance with her newest role.
The actress has been in New York City promoting the upcoming premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which she plays magazine editor and socialite Babe Paley. On Monday, January 22, Watts was photographed looking perfect for the part.
She wore a black Celine Chasseur Jacket in a braided bouclé fabric over a silk blouse by the same designer and blue jeans. Her exact jacket is sadly sold out — but with its nearly $4,000 price tag, we figured shoppers might be seeking a more affordable alternative anyway!
Get the Urban Revivo Long-Sleeve Cropped Tweed Jacket (originally $100) on sale for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.
Like Watts’ designer jacket, this Urban Revivo piece has a round neckline, a structured shape, patch pockets, a textured material and elevated gold buttons. It totally nails the high society look for a low price. It costs about 98% less than its Celine counterpart!
This tweed jacket can be worn to level up more casual pieces (like Watts’ blue jeans) or as a complement to other luxury pieces. Psst — we have actual affordable ideas for that kind of look too!
Hoping for a smaller price tag? A different fabric or design? See what else we found on our search below!
