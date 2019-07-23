



‘Stranger Things’ actress Natalia Dyer just dug deep into her beauty routine with Into the Gloss, so you best believe that we took many notes.

For the site’s “The Top Shelf” series that delves into stars’ beauty routines, Dyer opened up about her career and gave us a peek into her skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance and nail routine.

The actress starts the day with toner or micellar water to cleanse her skin. “Fresh does this Deep Hydration Rose Toner that smells so good,” she says. “On days I have makeup on, I take it off at night with the Eve Lom Cleansing Balm. Then I follow with either the Cashmere Cleansing Milk from Omorovicza or Glossier’s Milky Jelly. Then, I’ll exfoliate a couple times a week with these Dr. Colbert exfoliating discs, but I try not to do too much of that.”

Dyer knows a good face cream when she sees one (or tries one, rather) and is currently using the oh-so-popular (and rather pricey) La Mer Moisturizing Cream to give her skin a dose of hydration. “I got a sample of La Mer cream from somebody, and I hoped I wouldn’t like it, but I do. […] Even in the summertime, it doesn’t feel too heavy.”

As for makeup, Dyer opts for a tinted moisturizer with SPF for her complexion like IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ paired with Cleau de Peau concealer to tackle dark circles.“If I want to do more, I’ve been using Cloud Paint in Dusk on my eyelids and my cheeks. Or I’ll use Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize on my eyes,” she explains.

Dyer’s brow routine is minimalist, too. “I try not to tweeze my eyebrows much myself, but I’ll use Anastasia Brow Wiz and Glossier Boy Brow. I love a good, full brow.” Obviously, she’s #blessed with some seriously great natural brows — just take a look at her photos for evidence.

“I like a chunkier mascara most of the time. A little Twiggy,” she says. “I’ve been using the Nars Climax and Yves Saint Laurent’s Shock. For lips, I swear by Glossier’s Generation G in Zip. It’s honestly the best lip stuff I’ve ever used — I don’t travel without it. It’s a nice sheer matte and it’s not drying at all. And if I want shine, I like Orgasm Lip Gloss—it’s a nice, oily lip.”

Before the start of the season, Dyer decided with the head of the hair department that she was going to commit to a perm. “That was… an experience. […] The main issue was that I had bleached my hair that fall on an indie film—it was one of those kitchen sink situations. Then I colored over it, so when I came back and did the perm, the ends melted. Luckily it turned into kind of a natural ‘80s shag — very time-period appropriate. It was great for the show, but in my real life it was… so many bobby pins. A million bobby pins! I just wanted to be able to put it in a ponytail without bobby pins. […] I really struggled with what to do with it. Honestly though, I’d be open to doing a perm again once it grows out. My hair is fine, so I like a little bit of damage to give it something,” says Dyer.

Now that Dyer has shared a few of her favorite (beauty) things, one thing is for sure: The actress has really, really good taste.

