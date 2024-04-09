Devin Booker won’t just sit on the bench and stay quiet on this rumor.
After fans accused the NBA player of being the man getting a toupee in a viral video, Booker, 27, decided to set the record straight on social media.
“Yall got me messed up lol,” he wrote via X on April 8 alongside the clip, which showed a man going from “balding to curls” in minutes. The video also featured a barber placing glue on the bald part of an unidentified man’s head before attaching a toupee and giving him a line up.
After My Mixtapez stated it was a “video of alleged NBA superstar getting a haircut,” some users shared their guesses as to who was behind the hair transformation.
“Side profile kinda looks like Devin Booker 👀,” one user wrote on X. Another follower added, “I know my boy D.Booker when I see him.”
Another commentator, however, called a technical foul on the majority of guesses.
“This ain’t a NBA player,” the user shared. “I think this is just to get more views on video.”
While some may continue the search for who is the man in the video, Booker appears unbothered. Instead, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard remains focused on winning games during the current NBA season.
The four-time NBA All-Star also recently celebrated the launch of his first signature sneaker called the Nike Book 1. It’s a special moment for an athlete who has come into his own in the fashion department.
“Before I got into suits early in my rookie year, I see old pictures and my appearance overall has changed,” Booker explained to CR Fashion Book in March 2022. “As much as I hate to see myself in some of the things that I wore, I love to see the process. …You may wake up and find something new you like or look at something differently. That’s why my biggest inspiration in fashion is older people. Grandmas and grandpas have been through the trends they like and they’re in a place where they wear what’s comfortable for them.”
Booker, who was last linked to The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, also gave credit to NBA player P.J. Tucker for introducing him to another element of fashion he frequently ignored.
“You were the first one who made me think about materials, how things feel,” Booker said in a chat with the Los Angeles Clippers player. “‘Book, feel this! Feel this!’ I reach over and say, ‘OK, that’s some good material.’ I love just being a sponge.”