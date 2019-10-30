



Sound the alarm! Nicki Minaj teased her massive engagement ring (given to her by new husband Kenneth Petty) on her Instagram feed and the rock is so big, it’s bound to blow your mind.

The 36-year-old rapper shared a filtered video with her 107 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 30, after posting a slew of photos of her and Petty dressed up in a Bride of Chucky-themed couple’s costume. The mesmerizing engagement ring made a quick appearance in the video — and, quite frankly, it was hard to miss.

Thankfully, NYC-based jeweler Rafaello & Company gave us an up-close-and-personal look at Minaj and Petty’s rings. “Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together,” wrote the jeweler in an Instagram post. “Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both. @nickiminaj.”

According to engagement ring expert Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the Anaconda singer’s ring features “ring features an estimated 10-12 carat cushion cut diamond surrounded by a double diamond halo in a white gold or platinum setting featuring diamond accents.”

The ring expert continues, “The diamond is flawless, which would make a diamond of this size extremely rare – and expensive! Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring is easily over $1,000,000.”

Minaj married Petty on Monday, October 21, after the two revealed that they obtained a marriage license in June 2019. Fans found out the big news when Minaj posted a video to her Insta feed showing baseball caps and mugs monogrammed with “bride and groom.”

It’s unclear whether or not Minaj was engaged before. On April 15, 2015, the rapper teased a photo of a massive rock on her ring finger with the caption, “💛💎💍😍😍😍😍😍🙌🙈 💛.” She later denied that the two were engaged, but Money notes that that ring featured a “bold 15-carat yellow diamond heart surrounded by a double diamond halo.”