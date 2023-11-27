Nicki Minaj‘s new fragrance dropped — as a surprise to her and fans.

Minaj, 40, took to social media on Friday, November 24, to share her confusion as to why her latest perfume, named Pink Friday 2, was released early. “I had no idea,” she tweeted. “Was informed of nothing. Didn’t get a link to post. Just woke up one day & boom! saw y’all discussing it.”

The rapper went on to note that an employee from the perfume company “advised that she’ll be getting back to me w/answers on this right away. Apparently she had no clue either. Go figure.”

The fragrance was set to be available for purchase on Sunday, December 17, following the release of Minaj’s upcoming fifth album, also named Pink Friday 2, which is expected to drop on Friday, December 8.

Related: Nicki Minaj Through the Years: From Rap Queen to Mom and Beyond Her Minajesty! Nicki Minaj made a splash in the music industry with the launch of her rap career — and she has been taking the world by storm ever since. Born Onika Tanya Maraj in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj moved to Queens, New York, at the age of 5 with her family. […]

The perfume — which quickly sold out — opens with nectarine and pineapple notes before transforming to flower petals and mimosa scents. The base notes include amber and tonka bean. The bottle embodies Minaj’s frame in a bust sculpture and features her iconic pink wig and a blue-and-pink patterned top.

Although she was not aware that the perfume would be released early, Minaj has already received positive feedback on the scent and shared fans’ reactions via social media.

“Nicki this Pink Friday 2 fragrance is soooooo refreshing,” one fan wrote. “The scent is giving me layers from Fruity to Woodsy like i really can’t describe it but it’s perfect!” Another gushed, “Oh my God! you can smell the tangerine in it. It smells like a rainforest.”

Over a decade ago, in 2012, Minaj released her original Pink Friday perfume, following her 2010 album also named Pink Friday. The perfume featured floral petals, vanilla and woodsy scents in another bust sculpture bottle.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty’s Relationship Timeline Nicki Minaj found love where her fans least expected it. The rapper raised eyebrows when she went public with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, who is a registered sex offender, in December 2018. Since then, the couple have been unfazed by the backlash surrounding their whirlwind romance. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, whose […]

Due to shipping issues, Minaj had to push the release date for her album back twice. Last month, she took to her Instagram Story to share the news with fans. “We ended up not being able to get the vinyls in time for the first week, and they were actually available for December 1st, the following week,” she said.

She continued, “The new album date for this incredible body of work that I’m so proud of is on a very special day to me. Pink Friday 2 — I’m so happy to announce — will be out on my birthday.”