Nicki Minaj handled a major wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

Minaj, 41, accidentally exposed her “whole boob” while performing at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, March 22, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. While passing her mic to fans and having them sing the chorus to her 2014 hit “The Night Is Still Young,” Minaj’s yellow dress came undone and exposed her chest, per social media videos.

“Oh, my God, my boob,” Minaj mouthed with wide eyes as she grabbed the top of her frock. The rapper quickly adjusted her ensemble before taking the microphone back.

“Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f–king told me,” Minaj told the crowd, reprimanding fans for not warning her. “Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out.”

Related: Nicki Minaj’s Most Extravagant Fashion Moments of All Time Nicki Minaj is a risk-taker when it comes to music and fashion. Through the years, Minaj has been hailed as a trailblazer breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes in the rap industry — while also serving up memorable looks on and off the red carpet. The hip-hop star has never shied away from a bold style statement, expressing […]

The rest of Minaj’s getup featured combat boots and a letterman jacket finished with a bedazzled hood. Her brunette tresses were worn down and straightened.

More of Minaj’s tour costumes include silver bodysuits, corsets, leopard-print dresses and more.

One of her standout outfits on tour includes a bedazzled leotard. The piece was finished with shoulder pads, cutouts over her abs and chest and a cheeky back. Minaj pairs the outfit with nude fishnet tights and silver knee-high boots.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Minaj’s concert style isn’t the only thing that has Us swooning. Earlier this month, she announced the launch of her press-on manicure brand, Pink Friday Nails. The brand carries a number of fabulous designs, including rhinestone-embellished nails, chrome tips, simple pink manicures and more. The press-ons are available in square, almond, coffin and stiletto shapes.

Related: Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time Whoops! Yes, celebs really are just like Us—which is why their clothing sometimes misbehaves! From broken zippers to ripped crotches to shapewear reveals, click through to see Jennifer Garner, Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan, and more suffering from some of the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

“PINK FRIDAY NAILS HAS LANDED ✈️🎀💖,” the brand announced in a joint Instagram post with Minaj. “150+ lavish press-on nail designs, lengths, and shapes at your fingertips 💅.”

Fans can shop the collection at PinkFridayNails.com.