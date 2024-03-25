Nicki Minaj handled a major wardrobe malfunction like a pro.
Minaj, 41, accidentally exposed her “whole boob” while performing at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, March 22, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. While passing her mic to fans and having them sing the chorus to her 2014 hit “The Night Is Still Young,” Minaj’s yellow dress came undone and exposed her chest, per social media videos.
“Oh, my God, my boob,” Minaj mouthed with wide eyes as she grabbed the top of her frock. The rapper quickly adjusted her ensemble before taking the microphone back.
“Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f–king told me,” Minaj told the crowd, reprimanding fans for not warning her. “Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out.”
The rest of Minaj’s getup featured combat boots and a letterman jacket finished with a bedazzled hood. Her brunette tresses were worn down and straightened.
More of Minaj’s tour costumes include silver bodysuits, corsets, leopard-print dresses and more.
One of her standout outfits on tour includes a bedazzled leotard. The piece was finished with shoulder pads, cutouts over her abs and chest and a cheeky back. Minaj pairs the outfit with nude fishnet tights and silver knee-high boots.
Minaj’s concert style isn’t the only thing that has Us swooning. Earlier this month, she announced the launch of her press-on manicure brand, Pink Friday Nails. The brand carries a number of fabulous designs, including rhinestone-embellished nails, chrome tips, simple pink manicures and more. The press-ons are available in square, almond, coffin and stiletto shapes.
“PINK FRIDAY NAILS HAS LANDED ✈️🎀💖,” the brand announced in a joint Instagram post with Minaj. “150+ lavish press-on nail designs, lengths, and shapes at your fingertips 💅.”
Fans can shop the collection at PinkFridayNails.com.