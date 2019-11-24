Nicky Hilton: What’s in My Bag?





Nicky Hilton likes to leave her mark. “I’m obsessed with anything monogrammed,” the fashion designer, 36, says of her Goyard bag, which has her initials imprinted on it. “I would monogram my headboard if I could.”

The mom of Lily, 3, and Teddy, 23 months, who she shares with husband James Rothschild, spills more of her items for Us.

Shady Lady

“Olivia Palermo sent me sunglasses from her Westward Leaning collab. They’re cool and simple.”

Snap Out of It!

“I carry both an iPhone and a Google Pixel [in a Nicola Formichetti case]. The Pixel takes the most insane photos.”

Duly Noted

“My Royce notebook — monogrammed, obviously — is in here. I’m old-school. I need to see notes in front of my face.”

Subway Surfer

“I have an MTA card. It’s the most practical way of traveling. If I want to get uptown, I’m there in 12 minutes.”

A Good Sole

“You know when girls change into their sneakers on the subway? I change into ballet flats. I carry a pair from my French Sole collaboration in case of an emergency.”

Sugar Mama

“I have a major sweet tooth. There’s a half-empty bag of SweeTarts Mini Chewy candy in here.”

What else is inside Hilton’s purse? A Bunny ring from Claire’s on her iPhone; keys attached to an engraved Tiffany & Co. heart keychain; an iPad; a MAC lip gloss in All Things Magical; a Dr. Barbara Sturm lip balm; Neutrogena makeup wipes; a passport; a Cerebelly Organic Sweet Potato and Mango Puree pouch; a hair clip; Water Wipes; a diaper; a hair tie; cash; spare change; a pen; a CVS card; a blanket and eye mask.