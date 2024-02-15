Nicola Coughlan wore the color of love at a Valentine’s Day screening of Bridgerton season 3.

The 37-year-old actress wore a red double-breasted oversized blazer dress and fluffy heels at the sneak peek in London on Wednesday, February 14. Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (also known as Lady Penelope) in the show, accessorized with silver heart-shaped earrings.

Coughlan’s makeup featured minimal foundation, filled-in, wispy eyelashes and shimmery lips.

On the red carpet, she posed with costar Luke Newton, who plays Penelope’s love interest, Colin Bridgerton. Newton, 31, rocked a silky brown shirt and tank top for the event.

Related: Everything to Know About Colin, Penelope's Season 3 ‘Bridgerton’ Love Story Following Anthony and Kate’s epic slow burn romance on season 2 of Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope are now next in line. According to the Julia Quinn books that inspired the hit Netflix series, the second eldest Bridgerton brother would be up next, but in May 2022, Nicola Coughlan confirmed that the romance in the fourth […]

The pair teased the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, during a Q&A at the event, saying it’s “steamy across the board.”

“It was scary that we were friends to begin with because if you thought about doing that stuff with your friend it’s quite like ‘Ooh,’” Coughlin said while touching on filming risqué scenes with Newton. “But then we could talk about it and have a laugh about it and ended up quite fun.”

She added, “It amped up more than I thought. It’s like, ‘Oh, wow, we’re doing that.” Coughlan noted that the season will be focusing on other romances as well. “I also think it’s just steamy across the board,” she said. “There are lots of people within the ‘Ton that are at it. It’s not just us.”

Related: Steamiest TV Sex Scenes: From 'Bridgerton' to 'The Artful Dodger' From Bridgerton‘s Kate and Anthony to The Artful Dodger‘s Jack and Belle, fans have enjoyed some pretty memorable sex scenes between their favorite TV couples over the years The Netflix regency series originally raised eyebrows with its numerous steamy moments between season 1 leads Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Ahead of season 2, […]

Throughout the seasons, the characters have had a slow burn romance, making fans easter to watch their storyline in season 3. (Colin is the brother of Penelope’s best friend, Eloise Bridgerton, who is unaware of her feelings.)