Netflix revealed Bridgerton season 3 will have two release dates, splitting the season into two parts.

The first half of Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on Thursday, May 16, while the second part will drop on Thursday, June 13. New releases hit Netflix at 3 a.m. ET.

“Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” the synopsis reads. “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

The synopsis continues: “Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Though Bridgerton fans enjoyed the prequel series Queen Charlotte in May, the flagship show hasn’t released new episodes since season 2 dropped in March 2022. After more than two years of waiting, fans will be anxious to see what the Bridgerton children are getting up to now.

After season 1 featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) getting married and season 2 showed Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding true love, season 3 will mark Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) turn to find his match. However, fans know that he has already met his true love — he just doesn’t know it yet.

The third season is set to be the love story of Colin and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). In June, Couglan, 36, attended Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil to tease the new story line.

“We open our season with the ton’s return from the countryside, and Penelope gets herself a whole new look,” Coughlan teased. “Colin Bridgerton has returned from his travels in France, Spain and Italy — and his new look is not too bad either. Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up, and only time will tell how their friendship will develop. For book fans, you may have an idea, but I can promise you are in for a magical and romantic season.”

The actress continued, “This season, Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence and a new determination. I can promise you quite the scandalous season, and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

Bailey, 35, has hinted that the notoriously sexy series will steam up screens once again. “It’s going to be tantalizing,” Bailey told E! News last month of the new season. “It’s going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it’s going to be great.”

Of course, the friendships in Bridgerton also take centerstage. Penelope’s best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) — Colin’s sister — discovered that Pen was actually the infamous Lady Whistledown. The revelation caused a rift between the BFFs at the end of last season, but will Eloise find a way to forgive her friend? Viewers will have to tune in when season 3 debuts in May and June to find out.