While fans are anxiously waiting for Bridgerton season 3, Netflix offered a special glimpse at Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s complicated journey.

The network released four first look photos from the new episodes during their TUDUM event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17. Nicola Coughlan debuted the photos, which show her character Penelope’s “new look,” featuring softer, more romantic curls and a new color palette.

“Is Penelope done with yellow dresses? This season Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence and a new determination,” the actress, 36, teased. “I can promise you quite the scandalous season, and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

Coughlan added, “We open our season with the ton’s return from the countryside, and Penelope gets herself a whole new look. Colin Bridgerton has returned from his travels in France, Spain and Italy — and his new look is not too bad either. Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up, and only time will tell how their friendship will develop. For book fans, you may have an idea, but I can promise you are in for a magical and romantic season.”

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Bridgerton season 3.

The hit series, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, set up Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s love story in previous seasons. After Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) found his happily ever after with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in season 2, Penelope’s personal life took a hit when she heard Colin telling his friends that he wasn’t romantically interested in her.

Things got even more complicated when Penelope’s best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) discovered that she was actually Lady Whistledown.

Shortly after the sophomore season premiered, Newton, 30, explained why Colin and Penelope’s slow progression from friends to lovers worked for the fictional couple.

“We’re trying to cover all types of relationships,” he told Shondaland in March 2022. “And there are some relationships that are heavy in the beginning, and it’s just so intense. And then there are some where people are best friends, and over the years they become lovers.”

The Netflix star went on to gush over Colin and Penelope’s future connection, adding, “There are so many other characters that are introduced and love stories that we’ve seen through the last two seasons that have developed quite quickly, or that there’s been an instant spark, an instant connection. We as viewers see that immediately. But what I love about Colin and Penelope is the longevity of the relationship and how long it’s taken to get to even where it is now, which is not even considered a relationship. I really enjoy playing that.”

Coughlan, 36, for her part, noted that Penelope would need to grow as a character before getting into a relationship.

“If they are eventually going to end up together, she’s got to stop idolizing him so much,” the actress told TV Insider in April 2022. “She thinks he’s perfect. He cannot do any wrong in her eyes. So, she has to start seeing him as a real human being and not this perfect boy. The playing field definitely needs to level for the two of them ever to have a relationship. Well, let’s hope that’s going to happen.”

After Netflix confirmed the central couple for season 3, new showrunner Jess Brownell weighed in on what fans can expect.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” Brownell told Variety in May 2022. “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”