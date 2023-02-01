Ready for the ton’s next romance? While season 3 of Bridgerton is premiering soon, viewers can’t help but speculate about what is in store for season 4.

Fans of the romance show noted via social media that Julia Quinn — the author of the novel series — recently updated the character lists on her website to feature her story’s characters with their Netflix counterpart. In addition to the Bridgerton family’s photos being displayed, so are their significant others and they are seemingly listed in their season order.

First of the Bridgerton partners is the Duke of Hastings (Regé Jean Page) who was primarily featured in the first season as the love interest for Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). Next is Kate (Simone Ashley) who became the viscountess in season 2 when she wed Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

In May 2022, Netflix confirmed that season 3 would depart from the order of the books to focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) romance — and Penelope is third on the character list. Following Penelope on the list is Sir Phillip.

Fans were introduced to Phillip, who is portrayed by Chris Fulton, in the first season. Phillip decided to marry Marina (Ruby Barker) after he learned that she had a relationship and child with his late brother. The following year, Collin goes to visit Marina, whom he had feelings for in the first season, to see how she’s doing with her new life.

If the TV series continues to follow the plot of the books, as it has been, then Sir Phillip should return to the series — as a love interest for Eloise.

Bridgerton first premiered in December 2020 as a period drama based on the eight-book series, which follows one of the siblings as they embark on their romance journey. While each season of the adaptation has focused on the books, they haven’t gone in order according to the novel’s release date. The first two seasons did go in chronological order, however, season 3 switched it up and went with the fourth novel instead, skipping over Benedict (Luke Thompson).

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes teased in March 2022 that she and the creative team didn’t plan on following the exact order of the novels but confirmed they planned on telling all the stories.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” she shared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”