When it comes to her glowing skin, Nicola Coughlan has Ireland to thank.

“I grew up in Galway, in the west of Ireland, and it is so rainy there. We never see sunlight. … I do think that had a huge effect on my skin staying relatively healthy,” Coughlan, 37, said while breaking down her everyday skincare and makeup routine in an episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets,” which premiered via YouTube on Wednesday, May 29.

Coughlan explained that her home country’s cool and windy climate allowed her skin to be free of sun damage. She joked that being “broke” in her twenties was also one of the “greatest” things for her skin. “My friends were going on sun holidays, and I was like, ‘I’m going on zero holidays ’cause I have no money.’”

Now that Coughlan spends a lot more of her time traveling, recently to promote Bridgerton season 3, she has built up a solid beauty regimen that allows her to maintain supple and hydrated skin.

In the video, she kicked off her get-ready process with a serum before using the NuFace Mini Starter Set, which is a device that tones, lifts and contours the facial muscles. Afterward she used the Tatcha Silk Peony Cream as well as the Fenty Beauty Moisturizer, setting the products with the Joanna Czech Massager. She then kicked off her makeup routine, starting with Nars concealer, Evian Facial Spray and Cle de Peau foundation.

As she worked on her face, Coughlan opened up about her Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington’s beauty evolution, noting that her glam “has changed so much over the years.”

“In the first season, it was really about the hair,” Coughlan shared. She said by season 2, the makeup department made her more “grown up.” In season 3, Penelope experienced a Pretty Woman moment.

Season 3 of Bridgerton, which premiered earlier this month, follows the romance between Penelope and Luke Newton’s character, Colin Bridgerton. Penelope comes into her own throughout the season, trading in her unassuming wardrobe for more statement-making styles.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Variety in May 2022.

“I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there,” Brownell added. “Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

Bridgerton season 3 will consist of eight episodes that will air in two halves. Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and part 2 will be released on Thursday, June 13.