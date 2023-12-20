Nicole Kidman took Us back in time with her hairstyle at a special screening of her upcoming Prime Video series, Expats.

The 56-year-old actress graced the Wednesday, December 20, red carpet in Australia rocking her natural curls. She had her bouncy mane styled in a shabby but chic updo that featured tendrils and loose pieces falling freely at the back.

Kidman was known for wearing her naturally curly strawberry blonde locks in the ‘90s as seen in films Days of Thunder, Far and Away, My Life, Malice and more. By the 2000s, Kidman began experimenting with blowouts, often wearing her hair — which got blonder with time — straight or in beachy waves.

Kidman admitted that she regrets applying so much heat to her hair over the years, sharing that the styling damaged her coily crown. “Do I wish that I hadn’t screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure,” she said in an October 2020 interview with The Sunday Morning Herald.

Her curls made a triumphant return, however, that same year in Max’s The Undoing.

“I’m loving that your curls are back!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section of a post Kidman shared to promote the show, which also starred Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe and Noma Dumezweni.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Kidman teamed her curly coiffure with a strapless champagne-colored gown by Fendi. The sexy floor-length number featured drape-like fabric and a cinched-in bodice as well as a leggy thigh-high slit. Kidman paired the dress with nude pointed-toe pumps and gold jewelry.

At the event, Kidman posed solo and later packed on the PDA with her husband, Keith Urban, who looked dapper in a pinstripe suit teamed with a beige button-up shirt that matched his wife’s frock.

Expats, created by Lulu Wang, follows Kidman’s Margaret and her group of friends as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Hong Kong.

In a dramatic trailer released by Prime Video on Tuesday, December 19, viewers got a glimpse of Margaret’s idyllic life in China before her son goes missing, changing the dynamic of her family and how she feels about her life in Asia. “Do you ever imagine yourself living a completely different life?” Margaret said in the clip.

Expats premieres on Prime Video on January 26, 2024.