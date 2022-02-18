Stylish success or fashion faux pas? Nicole Kidman graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue in a low-rise Miu Miu set — and fans had a lot to say about her look.

The 54-year-old actress bared her abs in an itty-bitty pleated skirt skirt and matching bralette for the 28th annual cover. Even though Being the Ricardos star can pull off just about anything, her early aughts-inspired ensemble left the internet asking for answers.

Because after a quick scroll through Twitter and Instagram, it’s clear that the world isn’t ready for a ready for a return of low-rise bottoms, calling her fashion “terrible” and “a mess.”

“I’m very confused by this completely bizarre and unexpected look. And not in a good way. Literally, no one, not one person asked for this,” a user wrote. “This outfit looks like something straight out of an adult film.”

“She’s an accomplished actress who’s nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a school girl? Not cool,” someone said, while another person added, “This is a horrible outfit. Nicole, you are a Hollywood Royalty, don’t let them dress you like you’re shooting a scene from Euphoria.”

Even though she received some flack for her look, there were a handful of people were all for her outfit — and her insane abs. “Haters are gonna hate! Nicole is looking amazing,” someone said, while another wrote, “Nicole and Miu Miu omfg😍.”

Kidman’s role as a cover star for the 28th annual Hollywood issue follows her starring role in Being the Ricardos, where she plays Lucille Ball.

But transforming into the iconic personality wasn’t an easy feat. In addition to sourcing a handful of wigs, the team had to master her makeup so that it would show up perfectly in both color and black and white.

“If you use red-brown lipstick, your lips are going to be really dark gray. If you want normal lips, you use a red with pink so it appears to be a lighter gray,” the show’s makeup artist Ana Lozano told Variety. “If you use blush, there’s going to be a shadow. And we didn’t want shadow; we wanted contour. If you want to highlight the face, what’s best is light green, so we used powder with some green tone in it.”

Aside from transforming her physical looks, Kidman was also tasked with changing her voice. “Lucille was a heavy smoker, so she had a voice that was al to deeper than mine. I was able to work with my coach, who was able to help me lower my voice,” she told Vanity Fair.

Kidman has been nominated for the 2022 Best Actress Oscar for her role.

