The CBD Skincare Line Nicole Kidman Swears By

Nicole Kidman has a new role in the beauty industry and it just happens to be the perfect fit for her! The Undoing star has a newfound love of CBD topicals, so it made sense for her to sign on with Seratopical as Strategic Business Partner and Global Brand Ambassador.

After sustaining an injury while jogging, Kidman, 53, experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand after a friend had introduced her to topical CBD.

“She tried it out and felt the benefits immediately,” Sera Labs brand founder Nancy Duitch tells Us Weekly. “CBD is a natural plant-based ingredient that is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It’s a no-brainer for anyone who prefers to use more natural ingredients on their skin.”

Ahead of announcing her partnership in December 2020, Kidman shared with her followers, “I’ve been in love with their anti-aging skincare products for all ages and skin types for a while now.” She also told Forbes, “SeraLabs and I are aligned on the importance of empowering women within business. So, while I loved the products, I loved even more that I was joining a company that I had the same values around women in business as I do.”

As for the products Kidman swears by from the Seratopical by Sera Labs line, she shared that she loves the Rapid Soothing Pain Creme, and always carries it in her purse. “[I] love how easy it is to apply. It’s not messy at all,” Kidman said.

Her other favorites include some of the newer products like the Overnight Hand Therapy, Love Your Eyes Anti-Aging Serum and Radiant Glow Facial Oil. She’s also a fan of the Cracked Heel Souffle, which instantly improves cracked, dry heels and rough skin on the bottom of the feet. Products from the line contain 100mg-300mg CBD and other all-natural ingredients, such as manuka honey, coconut oil, and essential oils like peppermint and lavender.

The Big Little Lies actress is going to be more than just the face of the brand — unlike previous endorsement deals, she’s going to actually be “working on product development and creating products that are solution-based,” Duitch shares.

Follow along on Seratopical’s Instagram to see the wife of country crooner Keith Urban trying out the products herself. She recently showed fans how the Radiant Glow Facial Oil is applied and quipped, “bring on the dewy!” Her pal Melissa McCarthy also raved about Love Your Eyes to her followers, showing them how she applies it and mentioning, “Thanks Nic — that is good stuff!”

Now this is not Kidman’s first foray into the world of beauty and style. She had previous endorsement deals with Neutrogena and still works with Chanel No. 5 perfume and Omega watches as a brand ambassador.

