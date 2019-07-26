



Nicole Kidman has proven herself a red carpet queen, continuously wearing some of our favorite looks of all time. From her red Balenciaga gown at the 2007 Academy Awards to 2014 Met Gala Alexander McQueen dress, it’s hard to pick just a single favorite. But apparently Kidman has one.

In an essay for the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actress revealed her favorite gown she’s ever worn — the cobalt blue Armani Privé gown she wore to the Oscars last year.

After attending the Emmys and the Golden Globes as a nominee in 2018, she says she thought that “going to the Oscars [that year] as a presenter was just plain fun.” And with this in mind, she was really able to enjoy the ensemble she chose.

“I wore an Armani Privé dress and I have to say they really take care of the details, like how to make a giant bow sit. Because remember, you have to be able to sit in the dress for four hours,” she said. “Strangely enough, despite the boning on the corset top, this dress was unbelievably comfortable.”

She then went into slight detail about the fitting process and how streamlined she and her team have been able to make it now that they know how to work with her tall, slim frame. However monotonous this process may sound, according to the 52-year-old, it brings back sweet memories. “Doing a fitting reminds me a bit of being a little girl in Sydney,” she said. “My mother would sew all of my dresses, and she would stand me up on the table or on a chair to make sure the hem was just so.”

She continued, “For the little girl who used to scour flea markets with her mother, the joy of having access to this kind of beauty will never fade for me.”

