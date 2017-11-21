Nicole Richie has a new hair color! The Great News actress and designer just got purple highlights, and Stylish has all the exclusive details on Richie’s lavender locks, along with how you can get the look yourself.

Richie revealed that she typically changes up her color at this time of year. “I always tend to go lighter and brighter towards the fall and winter because I wear a lot of dark colors so I need a little color in my life,” she told Us Weekly exclusively, adding that she chose lavender because it’s a “cooling, peaceful” color.

The colorful highlights were done by Joico Celebrity Stylist Larisa Love, and the bright hue by Joico’s Color Butter actually isn’t permanent. “The best thing about this is it’s something you can do at home and it’s temporary, it comes out in ten washes,” Richie tells Us exclusively. “A few years ago, I went through a stage of dyeing my hair and it was something that I had to go to a salon for, and it’s permanent. You have to bleach your hair before and it’s permanent, it’s a totally different process.”

Besides purple, Color Butter also comes in pink, red, blue, green and titanium, and it’s a great way to try on a new color without commitment.

Here’s exactly how to get Richie’s look yourself.

Step 1: Start by mixing the Joico Purple Mauve Color Butter and Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Conditioner together with your hands.

Step 2: Once completely mixed, divide your hair into small horizontal sections and saturate the ends on the weaved out pieces and work your way up. Repeat this step all over your head and feel free to go higher with the color as well. “On the sides of her hair in the front of her face, I repeated the same sliced weave but went higher with the color around her hairline,” Love explained.

Step 3: Once you’re done, wait 5 mins for the color to set. Wash with K-PAK Color Therapy Shampoo. After rinsing, blow-dry hair thoroughly.

All of my lavender dreams coming true today with @Joico 🔮💜 #colorbutter #sponsored A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Step 4: Then take a 1″ curling iron and take small sections of your hair. Once your hair is in the flat iron, start to twirl the curl out of the iron.

Step 5: After you finish curling your hair, break up the curls with your fingers.

Step 6: Lastly, use the Joico Hair Shake to finish off your hairstyle. To care for your color, use Joico Luster Lock in between shampoo and conditioner for instant shine and repair.

Stylish is adding a Step 7: take a selfie of your fierce new do and watch the likes to roll in. For more on Richie’s hair color, go behind the scenes in an upcoming issue of Us Weekly!

