Celebs were out and about this week — from Niall Horan putting on an exclusive performance, to Alicia Vikander enjoying a European vacation, to Priscilla Presley stepping out at a fancy gala! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nicole Richie attended Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure evet at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

— Marlies Dekkers showed off her SS18 Collection ‘Feminine/Feminist’ with a burlesque presentation in Downtown L.A.

— Jay-Z wore a IH NOM UH NIT t-shirt while performing on stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

— Kate Walsh did some vintage shopping at the grand opening of Platt Boutique Jewelry & The Kit Vintage in L.A.

— Priscilla Presley attended the 2017 Last Chance for Animals Benefit Gala in L.A.

— Newlywed Alicia Vikander rocked a blue Anine Bing dress while vacationing in Ibiza.

— Hopper Penn attended Reserved Magazine’s cover launch with Helena Christensen presented by The Jetset Diaries and Lizzie Jagger.

— Stella Maxwell wowed in a black Alice McCall dress at the brand’s SS18 Launch event starring her as the campaign face at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

— Fitness expert and celebrity trainer Alfonso Moretti will open MERGE, a new fitness studio on October 30 in L.A.

— Niall Horan performed songs from his new album, Flicker, live for the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Niall Horan at the iHeartRadio Theater in L.A.

— Loni Love attended Saint John’s Heath Center Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration in Culver City, California.

— Kaia Gerber took pictures with fans at the Hudson Jeans fall campaign launch in NYC.

— Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins hung out in his underwear at Chicago’s Humboldt Park after participating in the Bonobos Undie Run, an event designed to raise awareness and funds for FCancer.

— Mariska Hargitay and Brooke Shields partied at Bagatelle in NYC.

— Michael Strahan congratulated fellow former NFL great Takeo Spikes on his book “Behind the Mask” at The DL Rooftop in NYC.

— Martha Stewart and Randi Zuckerberg attended the 2017 Event Planner Expo in NYC.

— Michelle Obama presented Andra Day with the Ted Arison Young Artist Award via video at the 57th Annual National Arts Awards in NYC.

— Ashley Benson, Rick Ross and Billie Lourd celebrated AE’s 40th Anniversary at AE Studio in NYC.

— Daniel Craig and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chatted at the Angel Ball at Cipriani’s in NYC.

— Ludacris ate Oreo Cookie Pancakes at Beauty & Essex in L.A.

— Rosario Dawson helped the non-profit Childhelp celebrate heroes and raise awareness about child abuse at the Sofitel in L.A.

— Katie Lee posed for photos at the 2017 Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award gala at the New York Public Library.

— Kate Mara celebrated Physicians Formula 80th birthday and limited edition 80th Anniversary Makeup Collection in Hollywood,

— Stranger Things and Lyft are teaming up in L.A. and Philadelphia to offer riders to choose “Stranger Mode,” allowing them to ride in vehicles resembling elements from the show including waffles, Christmas lights and the red illuminated Stranger Things logo on Thursday, October 26 to Friday, October 27.

