Summer 2018 saw celebs trade their sundresses for matcy-matchy two-piece outfits, and it looks like the trend is here to stay in the new year. Nicole Scherzinger performed at the Maybelline New York fall-winter 2019 runway show in Berlin on Thursday, January 17, and the former Pussycat Doll was serving up all kind of date night fashion inspo with not one but two very different takes on the winter two-piece.

Over the summer, everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin and Billie Lourde sported coordinating separates. J. Lo, for example, showed off her toned tummy during a night on the town with Alex Rodriguez in a $52 Naked Wardrobe set that included a striped bra top and matching palazzo pants, while Baldwin enjoyed an afternoon date with then-fiancé Justin Bieber in Versace-emblazoned jeans and a matching jacket.

So how do you translate the trend into a cold-weather glam fashion moment? Allow Scherzinger to be your guide.

For starters, the songstress hit the stage alongside models like Adriana Lima in a head-to-toe black Balmain ensemble, which included a Swarovski crystal-adorned black mock-neck top and matching high-waisted skirt. She paired the ab-baring look with black boots, a sky-high ponytail and sexy oxblood lip.

But that’s not all. After the show, the Masked Singer judge slipped into a lacy white suit and bustier combo that was all kinds of chic. While the two-piece could read “bridal,” Scherzinger kept her all-white-everything number flirty and fun by swapping out her ponytail for an equally gravity-defying braid and opting for a pink pout and ultra-luminous skin.

So whether your weekend plans call for a sparkly skirt or boss-lady pantsuit, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer’s matching two-piece style (complete with fab hair and makeup) has night out written all over it.

