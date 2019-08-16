Nina Agdal: What’s in My Bag?





Denmark native Nina Agdal takes a part of her family wherever she goes. “A lot of my jewelry is actually my grandmother’s,” says the 27-year-old model, “so I always have a piece of her with me.”

Agdal shares the other precious gems she keeps close (including her beloved pug-beagle mix, Daisy!)

On a Roll

“I like to carry die. I love playing games, and they’re just easy to bring to a social situation. I play Meier — I think it’s a Danish game.”

Green Queen

“I’m trying to figure out how to cut out plastic as much as I can, so I like to bring my own refillable bottle.”

Ready, Jet Set, Go!

“I always have my passport because I never know where I’m going. I can get a call: ‘You have to be on a plane in an hour and a half. Figure out your dog and go.’”

Hairy Situation

“The Knot Dr. for Conair brush is amazing. I have the most tangled hair, and I work out so much. This is a lifesaver.”

Keys to Success

“My keys are on a Tiffany & Co. keychain that my friend, who was my real estate agent, got for me.”

Common Scents

“My favorite perfume is by Chloé. I carry the rollerball around for meetings. It just feels like mentally it makes a difference.”

What else is in Agdal’s backpack? An Yves Saint Laurent wallet; an iPhone in a pink case; a Macbook; a Kindle; AirPods; Chanel sunglasses; an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow brush; a Mario Badescu rose water spray; an 111Skin mask; a Body Deli lip balm; a Highline Wellness CBD dropper; a MetroCard; Daisy’s insurance card; her insurance card; business cards; credit cards; a picture of herself and her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook; Scunci scrunchies; a bag of almonds; poop bags; a leash; a Sony Alpha 5100 camera and Advil.

