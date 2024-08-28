Nina Dobrev is a stylish brace-free queen.

Dobrev, 35, showed off a tweed set via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, while attending a release party for Sofi Tukker’s new album, Bread. For the event, the actress sported a nude outfit featuring a plunging crop top equipped with spaghetti straps, a matching miniskirt and a double-breasted blazer finished with gold buttons. Dobrev — who went without her knee brace for the first time since her dirt bike accident in May — elevated her getup with white sandals, a gold crossbody purse and brown tinted sunglasses.

For glam, the Vampire Diaries alum donned a full beat featuring soft foundation, subtle winged eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. Her brunette strands were styled in beachy waves with her bangs blown out over her forehead.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Dobrev posed with boyfriend Shaun White, who rocked a brown blazer, matching pants, a white tank top and a gold pendant necklace. He topped off his look with circular sunglasses.

“Sundaze celebrating @sofitukker’s BREAD 🥖 album release party GO LISTEN TO THEIR ALBUM AND EAT SOME CARBS 🤤🤤🤤,” Dobrev captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to notice Dobrev wasn’t wearing her brace. “Werk! Brace free!” Justin Mikita, who is Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, wrote in the comments section, as Dobrev’s BFF Julianne Hough added fire emojis.

“No brace! That’s wonderful ♥️♥️♥️ happy for you!” a follower gushed. A second added, “KNEE-NA YOUR BRACE IS GONE!!! 🥹❤️‍🩹🫶🏻.”

Dobrev underwent surgery on her knee in June and was on crutches for some time following her bike injury. After transitioning off her crutches, she was regularly seen throughout the summer wearing a nude knee brace with miniskirts, shorts and more.