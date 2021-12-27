Like mother, like daughters! It’s a fact that the Kardashian-Jenner crew pulls out all the style stops for their Christmas Eve festivities. But thanks to Kim Kardashian’s Monday, December 27, Instagram post, it’s safe to say that North and Chicago West brought the fiercest fashion this year.

The little ones didn’t just rock matching ensembles for the evening, but they also channeled one of their mother’s most iconic looks this year: her pink velvet Balenciaga ensemble from her Saturday Night Live appearance.

Both girls rocked head-to-toe pink velour outfits, but put their own spin on the haute couture. North, who’s made it clear over the years that she has a flair for fashion, teamed her turtleneck and wide-leg pants with puffy slides. Chicago on the other hand gave her ensemble a western spin, pairing her jumpsuit with purple cowgirl boots.

The 41-year-old Skims founder didn’t rewear her now-famous hot pink look for the family get-together, but she did stick with the standard silhouette. She rocked a brown ensemble complete with a dress and boots that extended into tights.

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the fabulous fashion moment, taking the comments section by storm. “Northie, you look just like mommy baby,” a user wrote, while other pointed out that Chicago is Kim’s “twin.”

North, Chicago and Kim weren’t the only ones to get all dolled up for the evening’s festivities. Khloé Kardashian dazzled in a Celia Kritharioti mesh gown that matched perfectly with daughter True’s silver dress. The 37-year-old Good American founder also debuted a fresh ‘do for the evening thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan. “Festive Barbie fresh ✂️ and style for Xmas eve,” Marjan captioned an Instagram post of Khloé.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who are both styled by Dani Michelle, went all out for the night’s festivities too. The 26-year-old model rocked a black Carolina Herrera gown, smoky glam and sleek bun. The 42-year-old Poosh founder stunned in an emerald Saint Laurent mini dress with fur trimming. She paired the number with red platform heels and a bright red lip.

As for Kylie Jenner? While the pregnant star didn’t take to social media to show off full glam, she did give a glimpse at her cozy gnome-print Christmas pajamas (she matched with daughter Stormi!) while debuting her new kitten. The cat joins the Life of Kylie star’s other pets, including dogs Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley and Kevin.