Day 6 of Fashion Week brought out some very unconventional runways including a haunted forest, an iconic female rapper walking the runway and 5,000 tons of popcorn.

The most celeb-heavy front row this year has beyond a doubt been Calvin Klein, who did not disappoint during his show inside the American Stock Exchange. The front row played host to Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Paris Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown, Michael B Jordan, ASAP Rocky, Cindy Crawford and more! All of the celebs and fashion editors were surprised to walk onto the floor covered in 5,000 tons of popcorn that Calvin had brought in from Rochester-based Popcorn Charlie’s. We’re told the popcorn was transported from upstate to NYC using three gigantic trucks. Millie Bobbi Brown (in a cheerleader inspired get-up) was throwing popcorn playfully at Paris Jackson (wearing a denim onesie with red flame details).

Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan were cuddled up looking adorable while posing for pictures in the front row. Margot was complimenting Nicole on her dress and chatting with Laura Dern. Laura Dern and Nicole were taking selfies and kicking popcorn out on the runway while laughing right as the lights when down and the show started. Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o (wearing puffy bell sleeves) were seated across the aisle from the trio of ladies and all of the women behind Michael were taking pictures and asking him for selfies. Lupita made sure to give Anna Wintour a quick hug before the show started. Seated a few seats down from Michael was Bill Skarsgard who looked serious chatting with a young male friend he brought as his plus one, the two sat by ASAP Rocky who entered the show carrying his own champagne and created some “popcorn angels” in the snow before taking his seat. Lupita Nyong’o was the last to arrive, trudging through the foot-tall popcorn as photographers followed behind her.

The front row was also filled with some proud parents! Cindy Crawford (looking timeless and beautiful in a black leather jacket) attended with husband Rande Gerber who looked on proudly as their daughter and it-model of the moment Kaia Gerber strut down the runway in a loose-fitting cream shirt, baggy baby blue trousers and some seriously big white leather boots.

Coach’s runway show brought the star power for day six in the form of brand ambassador and bag designer Selena Gomez. Selena looked very happy and healthy, as she arrived an hour before the show, wore a black and pink floral dress with spaghetti straps with an asymmetrical pastel design in the middle of two black panels. Selena completed the look with a black leather jacket and new Coach Parker purse. The pop star switched up her hair-do with the help from a long wig with bangs, she told fans on Coach’s Instagram, telling fans, “Just playing with my new weave**.” Selena ran into 13 Reason Why star Tommy Dorfman, and the two hugged each other before he picked her up and spun her around. Selena was backstage right up until the show started and walked out with bff Petra Collins — as you can imagine, everyone started recording videos of her on their phones and shouting Selena’s name.

The show was set to look like a haunted forest, with leaves on the floor and trees throughout the space, it was very dark inside with old tvs buzzing on the ground in front for some light. The first song was Kendrick Lamar’s “Really Doe” and Selena was bopping her head to the music. The show featured male and female models, the women mainly wearing layered slip dresses and leather jackets. When the show finished Selena was clapping loudly and smiling during the finale and before she was taken backstage, followed closely by her bodyguard.

Late that night at Spring Studios The Blonds (known for dressing Britney Spears, Katy Perry and almost any other diva you can think of) debuted their good-versus-evil inspired collection. The crowd was packed with drag queens, Instagram stars and NYC club kids in studs, spikes, sequins and everything in between. Before the show started Lil Kim, the Queen B, worked the runway in a lavender finger-wave wig and sparkly corset top and huge mink fur coat as the crowd cheered loudly for her. The Queen of rap took her seat next to Orange is the New Black actress Taryn Manning, who was wearing her sunglasses inside and trying to remain incognito. The DJ played Lil Kim’s “Ladies Night” and Kim started throwing her hands up and dancing with Taryn with the rest of the crowd cheering on. Fashion icon and socialite Daphne Guinness (heiress to the Guinness brewery fortune) closed the show in a black sparkly catsuitand performed for the crowd with the bevy of bedazzled models standing behind her. The Youtuber and trans activist told Us after the show “I love how inclusive The Blonds are and seeing Lil Kim dancing to her own songs was amazing, a highlight of fashion week for sure!”

