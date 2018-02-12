NY Fashion Week F-W 2018 Front Row Report Day 4: What Victoria Beckham’s Family is Style #Goals and More

Day four of fall-winter 2018 Fashion Week was really all about family, with Gigi and Bella Hadid walking two shows together in the same day and the Beckham family looking incredibly chic. Oh, and a rapper lit up a joint halfway through a show! That’s just how celebs roll during fashion week, read on for the scoop!

Street Style: See What Models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Wear When They’re Not on the Fashion Week Runway

On Sunday, February 11, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 10th year showing at NYFW by showing us she still deserves the name Posh Spice! Even though her layered, earth-toned clothing was chicer than ever, it was the Beckham family that really stole the spotlight. Arriving 10 minutes before the show started a very dashing David Beckham escorted in their three youngest children Romeo (15), Cruz (12) and Harper (6), Brooklyn (18) is in Los Angeles for girlfriend, Chloe Grace Mortez’s 21st birthday. David was holding Harper’s hand. The tiny Beckham looked adorable in a burgundy coat and ballerina slippers with a huge smile on her face while waiting for the show and whispering to her dad. After the collection’s finale, housed in The James A Burden House, a landmarked Italian Renaissance style mansion on the Upper East Side, Victoria walked out to take her bow and ran over and gave each family member a hug and a quick kiss, starting with David. The audience was applauding even louder after Victoria stopped to embrace her family. After the show David whisked the kids backstage to properly congratulate their mom proving that the family that appreciates fashion together, stays together.

Victoria Beckham’s Style Evolution: From Spice Girl to Fashion Designer

Elsewhere that day, fashion powerhouse Prabal Gurung was all about a different type of family, sisterhood. The vibe behind the scenes was all about empowering women this season, with the designer telling models backstage “ you rule the world, walk with intention.” The front row was just as diverse as Prabal’s models featuring Cardi B and fiancé Offset, Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, Whoopi Goldberg, Huma Abedin and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who told show attendees it was her first-ever fashion show. Cardi B and Offset arrived holding hands and sat very close to each other during the show and Offset was seen sneaking what appeared to be a blunt during the middle of the show.

Gigi Hadid opened the show in a porcelain-white cashmere turtleneck, an orchid-colored skirt and a sarong overlay. Prabal bookmarked the show with Hadids, having Bella close the show in a strapless, royal-red cape gown with a gold cord belt. All the models walked slowly with intention making it feel like a dramatic statement rather than a traditional runway. The end of the show featured all the models walking out in unity, holding white flowers and some linking arms, Gigi and Bella stood next to each other surrounded by all the other models in front of the photographers’ pit in complete silence.

Just a few hours later Gigi and Bella opened and closed their second runway of the day, for Brandon Maxwell, best known for being Lady Gaga’s main stylist. The show had fog machines, purple disco lights and an expansive view of Central Park from The Appley Room in the Time Warner Center. This time Bella opened the show wearing a floor-sweeping grey wrap coat, dangling crystal earrings and a gold teeny, pineapple-shaped bag. Gigi closed the show wearing a very uptown-meets-downtown crystal-encrusted princess ball gown skirt with a zip-up black hoodie. During the finale Gigi hugged fellow super model Karlie Kloss who walked in the show and the two embraced each other and shared a laugh while walking down the runway for the finale and dancing to Whitney Houston’s Queen of the Night, long may they reign.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!