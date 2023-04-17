Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff With Full Back Tattoo: ‘Love You 4L’ 

Gone but not forgotten. Offset honored his Migos bandmate and late cousin, Takeoff, with a new tattoo.

The “Clout” artist, 31, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 15, to show off the tribute, which featured a massive illustration of Takeoff on his back. “Love you 4L & after,” Offset wrote alongside the social media post. The ink features Takeoff wearing an animal print jacket and several diamond chains as he’s surrounded by stars and planets — a nod to his intergalactic persona. The late hip-hop star was also known as Rocket Man and released his debut studio album, The Last Rocket, in 2018.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died at age 28 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in November 2022. At the time of the fatal incident, he and his other Migos group member Quavo were playing dice shortly around 2:30 a.m. The Houston Police Department responded to the scene at 810 Billiards & Bowling at 2:40 a.m. to find three people were shot during the private party.

“2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals,” HPD tweeted, confirming that Quavo, 32, and Takeoff were in attendance at the get-together but not revealing the name of the victim until “his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

Takeoff began his rap career in 2008 with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset. (Offset, who is married to Cardi B, was not at the bowling alley when the shooting took place on Tuesday, appearing to be celebrating Halloween with his wife and kids based on his Instagram Stories.) The group released their first mixtape under the name Migos in August 2011 and found success with singles “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee,” “MotorSport,” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.” They went on to become huge influences in music and even fashion, having attended the 2018 Met Gala in sequined Versace suits.

Following news of his death, Offset shared a lengthy and emotional statement via Instagram, writing, “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

He continued: “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and it feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”