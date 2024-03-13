Grab a Bikini Like Olivia Culpo’s for Spring Break — Just $28

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Culpo is doing spring break in style.

The former Miss Universe has been vacationing in St. Barts alongside her fiancé, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and her model friends. She was photographed taking a dip in the clear water on Friday, March 8.

She wore a blue and white two-piece bikini set with a porcelain print, keeping cool with Chanel sunglasses and a drink in hand. We knew our swimwear collection needed a set like hers. Want to grab one for yourself too? Make a splash with our Amazon find!

Get the Soly Hux Two-Piece Floral Print Bikini Set for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Skip the expensive separates and get a full two-piece swimsuit in one purchase with this Soly Hux set. Its blue and white floral print is very reminiscent of Culpo’s, and we love the flattering details like the high-rise bottoms and molded cups. Extra points for the adjustable straps!

This set comes in sizes S-XL and just launched on the site this winter. It’s going to be a must-pack for your spring break trip this year. Staying home? Save it for summer! Let’s get you set for the first good beach or pool day of the year!

Swimwear isn’t the easiest thing to buy online, and we know you might have very specific preferences about a fit, neckline, silhouette, etc. That’s why we’ve picked out seven other bikinis similar to Culpo’s below. Let’s find your favorite!

Shop more blue and white bikinis we love:

Not your style? Explore more bikinis here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

