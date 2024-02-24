Football season may be over, but Olivia Culpo remains Christian McCaffrey’s biggest cheerleader — and she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

Less than two weeks after watching her fiancé compete in Super Bowl LVIII, The Culpo Sisters star decided to reflect on an unforgettable few months of football in a new Instagram post.

“Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth,” Culpo wrote on Friday, February 23, while posing in a white dress. “Now let’s get married!”

In the shot, Culpo, 31, sat on McCaffrey’s lap as she held their goldendoodle Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey. And instead of posing from a football stadium, the couple smiled for the camera on a balcony overlooking the ocean blue water.

“Love you ❤️❤️❤️,” McCaffrey wrote in the comments section after exchanging a football helmet for a baseball cap. He completed his off-season look with a white t-shirt and green shorts.

Ever since she started dating McCaffrey, 27, in June 2019, Culpo has been a supporter of his career as an NFL running back. In fact, her enthusiasm was stronger than ever as she watched the San Francisco 49ers play in the Super Bowl on February 11.

While the Kansas City Chiefs received the win in Las Vegas, Culpo expressed how proud she was of McCaffrey and his team after the biggest football game of the year.

“My heart is full of so many emotions,” she captioned a TikTok video on February 15, alongside a slideshow of the couple before and after the game. “Sad because I wish the outcome was different, but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and soul into becoming better every single day.”

She continued, “I’m so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world. Thank you all so much for the love and support this year! It means so much.”

With McCaffrey’s schedule a bit more free, some fans are hoping that his wedding to Culpo will happen sooner rather than later. While the pair — who got engaged during a Utah vacation in April 2023 — are keeping their special day private for now, a source previously revealed to Us Weekly that the ceremony will happen in the offseason.

“The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” the insider shared. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

As for what makes this pair a winning couple, Culpo previously gave Us a glimpse into her romance.

“We’re both really understanding about [our] schedules and the way that things have to work for the time being, and that definitely helps,” she exclusively told Us in November 2022. “I think when you’re on the same page with that…you really can make it work.”