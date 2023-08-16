Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles in a $1,600 Red Mini Dress — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All eyes were on Olivia Rodrigo during the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, as she stepped out for some fun in London. The “Bad Idea Right?” singer was photographed at the Quo Vadis restaurant as well as the Chiltern Firehouse at 3 a.m. alongside Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Rodrigo wore a skin-tight Magda Butrym mini dress in red for the occasion featuring halter straps and a defined bust. She slipped into red heels to match and wore her long hair down. This is the type of eye-catching look to turn heads left and right — and we’re going to help you recreate it!

Get the LuFeng Halter Bodycon Mini Dress starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Rodrigo’s actual dress has a steep $1,600 price tag, but this LuFeng dress from Amazon will help you nail the vibe for under $20. It comes in red, it’s short, it’s fierce and flirty and it even has the same type of halter straps. It comes in black, orange, blue and white as well!

This is such a stunning party dress, and it’s sure to have your confidence soaring as soon as you try it on. You’ll be snapping selfies all night — and rightfully so! Love the look but want to check out a few more options before placing your order? Scroll down to see more red-hot Amazon finds!

Get the LuFeng Halter Bodycon Mini Dress starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more red mini dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

