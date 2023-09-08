Olivia Rodrigo Wants to Dye Her Hair Bleach Blonde 

Olivia Rodrigo wants to see if blondes have more fun.

While opening up about her sophomore album, GUTS, at a pop-up event in New York City on Thursday, September 7, Rodrigo revealed that she could see herself with bleached locks. “I would love to do bleach blonde one day,” Rodrigo said in a TikTok video shared by Seventeen. As the crowd erupted with excitement over the possible hair transformation, Rodrigo expressed, “It would be terrible on me [though].”

Currently, Rodrigo rocks long brunette strands — but has briefly sported “pink tips” in the past. At the Thursday event, the Grammy winner wore her dark brown mane loose with a middle part. She complemented the sleek ‘do with a black dress covered in pink and red flowers and rosy sandal heels by Maile.

In addition to discussing style and beauty, Rodrigo opened up about GUTS and played a few songs for fans. The project hit streaming platforms on Friday, September 8, and features 12 tracks that encompass the transition from adolescence to adulthood. Lyrics throughout the record have shocked fans due Rodrigo’s raw storytelling and surprising swear words.

On the tune “Bad Idea Right?,” Rodrigo sings, “And I told my friends I was asleep/ But I never said where or in whose sheets,” which has since become a popular TikTok audio. Then, on “Vampire,” she belts, “Bloodsucker, fame f—ker,” which many think is about her ex Zack Bia, who she dated for six months in 2022.

In a Friday interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Rodrigo shared that GUTS gave her “a lot of confidence as a songwriter.”

“In hindsight, I think that a lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world and figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff,” she explained. “I think that that’s probably an experience that everyone has had in their life before, is just that rising from that disillusionment.”

GUTS follows the release of Rodrigo’s debut album, SOUR, which dropped in May 2021. The album scored her a Grammy at the 2022 ceremony for Best Pop Vocal Album. She also took home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Driver’s License” and Best New Artist.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” Rodrigo said while accepting the honors at the show.