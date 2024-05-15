Olivia Rodrigo didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction stop her from staying on beat.

Rodrigo, 21, handled a fashion emergency like a pro when her leather bralette top suddenly broke open during her Tuesday, May 14, Guts World Tour concert in London. As she — ironically — sang “Love Is Embarrassing,” Rodrigo could be seen fiddling with the back of the piece before walking up to a dancer and motioning for her help, as seen in now-viral TikTok videos.

The dancer flipped Rodrigo’s hair over her shoulder and immediately got to work, trying to tie the top back up.

Rodrigo, not willing to miss her marks, then ran upstage with the rest of the dancers as she held onto the front of her top. When the song concluded, Rodrigo ran off stage to cope with her wardrobe malfunction.

Fans praised Rodrigo’s ability to handle the situation with ease via social media.

“The dancer is awesome trying to fix it while vibing,” one fan wrote, as a second added, “Backup dancer deserves a raise for that one 🤌🏻.” A third social media user commented, “The fact it happened in this song is so funny,” referencing Rodrigo’s vulnerable lyrics, where she opens up about feeling like a fool after falling in love with someone who didn’t feel the same.

Coincidentally, one of the pop star’s backup dancers suffered the same wardrobe malfunction while performing “Love Is Embarrassing” in Montreal in March.

The dancer could be seen clutching her pink corset crop top as the back flung open. Even with a broken top, the dancer did her best to complete the choreography, which included dramatic arm movements and lots of jumps.

At the end of the song, the dancer posed next to Rodrigo and pointed at her corset while theatrically rolling her eyes.