One of Olivia Rodrigo’s backup dancers suffered a major mid-performance wardrobe malfunction during the singer’s concert in Montreal.

As Rodrigo, 21, sang her hit “Love Is Embarrassing,” at the Centre Bell on Wednesday, March 27, the dancer’s top came undone. In the now-viral social media video, the dancer could be seen gripping her pink corset top as the back flung open. She quickly readjusted the straps before resuming choreography, which involved dramatic arm movements.

When the song ended, she pointed at her corset around while rolling her eyes.

Fan’s praised the dancer’s ability to stay focused amid the fashion emergency. “That’s a professional!!!” one wrote, as a second social media user added, “Honestly props to her, she killed the choreo and maintained her privacy of herself lol.” A third commented, “All that and she still gave humor at the end 😝.”

Rodrigo was seemingly unaware of the fashion faux pas, as she kept performing without looking back. As she serenaded fans, she rocked a bedazzled bralette top, sequin shorts, fishnet tights and Doc Marten combat boots.

For glam, Rodrigo donned sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes and red lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Rodrigo’s tour wardrobe also includes sparkly sets, rompers and more. One of her standout looks features a graphic white tank top and a bright red bra. During Rodrigo’s set, she lifts her top up and gives fans a glimpse of her lingerie.

Rodrigo has worn the top with sparkly shorts and sheer tights featuring bedazzled stars on them.

The singer has also rocked sheer tights with a fitted shimmery romper featuring a halter top and open back on stage.

Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour is slated to stop in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, London, Lisbon and more.