Bring on the beauty! Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, may have some serious tennis skills, but don’t underestimate her hairstyling skills either.

Because if her most recent makeover, which was coincidentally conducted on father Alexis Ohanian, is any indication, the 3-year-old knows how to get hair silky and shiny in no time.

“Y’all kept bugging me about my hair, so I finally got a new stylist,” the Reddit co-founder started off the caption to his Monday, August 30, Instagram post.

In the accompanying video, Alexis is seen laying down with his long locks sprawled out across the pillow. While Olympia is out of frame, she does give her father’s 716,000 followers a glimpse at her handy work.

“Olympia, what are you doing,” Alexis asks his daughter. “Brushing your hair,” she responds, working a paddle brush from root to tip.

But when asked, “Are you gonna make me beautiful?” the little one doesn’t have a definitive answer. After a long (and we mean, long) pause, she finally quips: “Maybe. Maybe.”

The sweet — and quite frankly hysterical — interaction obviously caught the attention of fans, with many taking to the comments section.

“Maybe 🤷🏼‍♀️Y’all are the cutest thing ever,” a user wrote. “I am over here cracking up with laughter!” someone else said.

Other fans, while impressed with the toddler skills, thought that Alexis needed a little more help than his child could offer.

“Time to cut it off — it’s not looking so great. Sorry but that’s the truth,” a hair critic wrote. “Please trim it!! We are begging you,” another person added.

While Olympia may bond with her father over all-things beauty, she also likes to spend some quality time with Williams on the court. In fact, the little one is shaping up to be quite the teeny tennis star!

In June, Olympia made an appearance on her Instagram account, which has an impressive 628,000 followers, to show off her stance. “Practice makes ….” the caption read.

In the photo, she looked every bit the professional, wearing an exact replica of the one-legged pink, red and black catsuit Williams wore to the 2021 Australian Open.

And between the whole mini-me factor, itty-bitty Nike kicks and pink pom pomp pigtails, it’s safe to say that Olympia is following in her mother’s footsteps.

“I wish I could like this post a million times,” a follower wrote, while another added: “Too cute!! Rocking that outfit!”