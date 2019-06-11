



There are now several on-demand glam booking apps to keep you looking gorgeous all the time — and two of the biggest, Priv and beGlammed, are merging to make one super-app to make getting a pro service whenever and wherever you need it easier than ever.

Since 2014, both Priv and beGlammed have become known as leaders in the on-demand beauty space. Priv, which is loved by reality stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules and Summer House, and and beGlammed, used by Natalie Portman, Mariah Carey and Joe Jonas, will be bringing both of their customers to one destination to fulfill beauty and wellness needs straight to your door with a touch of a button.

The offerings include luxury hair, makeup, nails, spa, fitness and grooming services for both men and women. For the first few months, both apps will be up and running with mentions of the merger upon opening it and eventually the two will become one app under Priv with the slogan “beGlammed on Demand.”

“beGlammed’s well-established geographic footprint in 32 markets, carefully vetted team of dedicated beauty pros and high touch client service merged with Priv’s fully-integrated technology platform, and more than 500,000 combined registered users, provides a hybrid solution that is abundantly scalable yet retains some of the personal touch that our clients desire,” Joseph Terzi, Founder of Priv and CEO said in a press release.

“Our promise is to infuse all the high touch elements of beGlammed and Priv into one unforgettable experience with the ease of technology,” James Bradicich, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development of Priv added.

“Our two families are becoming one and will continue to deliver and further build the signature services our clients have come to love.”

